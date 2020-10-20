Ohio man admits to impersonating nurse, working with child patients for years without license

According to the Attorney General Office, Morris provided care for several children and disabled adults

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hamilton County man pleaded guilty Monday to stealing an identity and impersonating a nurse for almost four years.

Investigators with the Ohio Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud section say 28-year-old Martez Rhandell Morris stole a nurse’s identity and created fraudulent documents to get a job as a licensed practical nurse.

According to the Attorney General Office, Morris provided care for several children and disabled adults. One of the victims was a 20-month-old child. Investigators say Morris gave breathing treatments to administer medication to the child.

“It’s a special kind of abuse to play pretend nurse to a kid who needs serious care,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “The abuse of trust is even worse than the fraud — and I hope the judge takes that into account at sentencing.”

Morris pleaded guilty to identity fraud, tampering with public records, Medicaid fraud and practicing nursing without a license. He also pleaded guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor charge of endangering children.

Morris spent about eight months in jail after his 2019 arrest. He posted a $200,000 bond.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17.