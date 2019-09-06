Ohio man accused of posing as nurse faces felony charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man impersonated a licensed practical nurse for nearly four years using a stolen identity. Officials say that some of the patients he cared for were children.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says 27-year-old Martez Morris was arrested Thursday after being indicted last month in Franklin County on charges that include engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, identity fraud, tampering with records, Medicaid fraud and endangering children.

Officials say state investigators found evidence Morris stole the identity of a licensed practical nurse and was hired by two home health agencies in the Cincinnati area. Officials say he posed as a nurse from September 2015 until August of this year.

Court records don’t indicate whether Morris has an attorney.

