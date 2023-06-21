DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is looking for students interested in pursuing a career within public service.

The Ohio Teen Ambassador Board is open to high school juniors and seniors for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year to learn firsthand knowledge from people in government and law. Students will have the chance to increase their leadership skills and prepare them for a possible future career outside of high school.

“The Teen Ambassador Board is a logical next step for young men and women who have already demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities within their schools and communities,” Yost said. “This program empowers students and provides tools and insights to make a positive impact on their next chapter in life.”

All members will serve a one-year-term. Everyone will have to travel twice to Columbus for meetings, plus around the state to grasp the issues happening in the different communities. Participants will also provide input to Yost’s office on issues that impact people in the state, plus attempt to create solutions.

If you would like to apply, click here. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 21.