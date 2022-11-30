Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has commented after George Wagner IV was found guilty on 22 charges relating to the murders of the Rhoden family.

On Wednesday afternoon, November 30, Yost released the following statement concerning the verdict.

This case was a test of BCI’s abilities, and BCI passed it with flying colors. Today’s jury verdict puts the stamp of approval on the bureau’s work. I am grateful for the untold hours, days and weeks that our investigators and forensic scientists dedicated to this case – it reinforces the team’s dogged determination to secure justice for the victims and their families.” -Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.