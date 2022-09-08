Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio leaders are responding to the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8.

In Washington D.C., Senator Rob Portman and Representative Mike Turner both released statements on the queen’s passing.

“Jane and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom,” Portman said. “Queen Elizabeth conducted herself with dignity and grace while providing wise counsel to 15 prime ministers during her tenure. She represented the best of the UK to the world and was always a trusted ally of the United States. She will be missed but her legacy will live on.”

Turner released the following statement.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a remarkable leader who impacted and inspired the world in countless ways throughout her 70-year reign. As England’s longest serving monarch, she led her country through many obstacles and triumphs with strength, dignity and grace. My condolences to the Royal Family and the British people as they mourn this great loss.”

Ohio’s First Lady, Fran DeWine also responded to her loss while in the Miami Valley.

“The queen has just been an incredible woman and leader,” She said. “We are just so happy that she lived such a full life. We just want to comfort the people that are here from England.”

President Joe Biden also released a statement on the queen’s death, ordering flags to remain at half-staff in her honor.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era. In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example. She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world. As a mark of respect for the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this eighth day of September, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-seventh.



JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.