COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine and other Ohio leaders will launch a new initiative on Tuesday, October 26.

According to a release, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik will be touring the state of Ohio to announce plans to help local communities.

This initiative includes funding critical infrastructure projects and providing essential resources that families need to survive, the release said. Over $93 million in grants will be announced for infrastructure projects in 60 counties.

The tour includes three stops:

10 am: Fayette Opera House, 102 Main St. in Fayette

1 pm: Taylorsville Metro Park, 2000 US-40 in Vandalia

3 pm. Glosser Rd. Pump Station, 199 Glosser Rd in Lebanon