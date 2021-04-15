Ohio lawmakers want Congress to permanently transition to Daylight Saving Time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Reps. Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria) and Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) introduced House Concurrent Resolution 13, legislation that urges Congress to enact The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which would make daylight saving time (DST) the permanent standard time.

“This resolution directs Congress to take action on enacting permanent DST nationwide,” said Koehler. “Eliminating the time change twice a year would help avoid unnecessary disruption in Ohioans’ lives.”

The bill sponsors noted the benefits of DST include additional daylight in the evening hours, increased outdoor playtime for the children and youth, expanded economic opportunities, energy savings, improved traffic safety, and crime reduction.

Read the full resolution here:

“Studies have shown that year-round DST will reduce pedestrian car-accidents, reduce energy usage, and encourage physical fitness of youth since there is more time to enjoy the day,” said Creech.

Daylight Saving Time was first adopted in 1918 during World War I to conserve energy and was not formally adopted until 1966 with the Uniform Time Act. Under the Uniform Time Act, states can switch to standard time but not DST, therefore requiring a change to federal law in order to permanently transition to DST.

The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on January 4, and has been referred to the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The measure currently has bipartisan support.

H.C.R. 13 awaits its first hearing in the State and Local Government Committee.