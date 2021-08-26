Ohio lawmakers speak out about Kabul attack that killed 12 US service members

OHIO (WDTN) — Ohio lawmakers and leaders are speaking out after 12 U.S. service members died following two suicide bombings at an airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Among those dead are 11 Marines and one Navy medic, as well as 60 Afghan citizens. Another 143 people were wounded in the attack. Some lawmakers are casting blame on the president and his administration, while others mourn the loss of life.

“The devastating attacks in Kabul are a direct result of President Biden’s failed policy decisions and I continue to pray for those on the ground. I thank all of our brave men and women serving abroad, risking everything to protect and defend our American freedoms.” said Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) in a statement.

Turner is a senior GOP member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and a ranking member of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces.

Governor Mike DeWine released a statement Thursday afternoon that read:

“I have heard the very sad news coming out of Afghanistan today and want to express on behalf of all Ohioans our deepest sympathy to the service men and women and the families of the injured and those who have lost their lives. This is a terrible tragedy.

“I was in the U.S. Senate when the Afghan War began. I sadly attended a number of funerals and calling hours for service men and women who were killed there and in Iraq. Over the last few days, as we have watched the very sad and disturbing news out of Afghanistan, I have been thinking about the mothers and fathers and spouses of those who lost their lives and how those families must feel. I have also thought about and talked to several of those who served and those who were wounded. To those families and to the veterans, I want to say thank you. We owe you a lot.

“At a time when we first went into Afghanistan, it was used as the place in the world where terrorists could gather and find safe harbor. We made the decision to go in there right after 9-11. The fact that we are safe in the U.S. is direct result of what they did. I want those families to understand that. We thank them and we thank the men and women who came home. What you did made a difference.”

Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown both tweeted there condolences to those lost and condemned the actions of the people who orchestrated the attack.

As reports of US casualties come in from the cowardly terrorist attacks in Kabul we keep the brave service members and their families in our prayers as they work to complete their mission under impossible circumstances. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) August 26, 2021

Our hearts are heavy for the victims of the terrorist attack in Kabul – U.S. servicemembers performing a dangerous mission and innocent Afghans fleeing danger. Too many families are afraid for their loved ones’ safety, and for some, today their worst fears have come to pass. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 26, 2021

Portman released an official statement later Thursday evening. It read:

“Today is a tragic day for our country. For the first time in more than 18 months we have lost members of our armed forces who were serving in Afghanistan to hostile action.

“These brave Marines and Navy Corpsman died honorably trying to save their fellow countrymen and those Afghan allies who have supported our troops, diplomats and citizens for two decades.

“There will be plenty of time for finger pointing and politics. Now is the time to express our gratitude to all the men and women of our armed services who have put themselves in harm’s way and offer our special prayers and condolences to the families and comrades of those who made the ultimate sacrifice today.”