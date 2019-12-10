Ohio lawmakers react to the articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – 2 NEWS spoke with several Ohio lawmakers to gauge their reaction to the articles of impeachment.

Not surprisingly the reaction is falling along party lines. Republicans are saying the president’s actions did not constitute an impeachable offense, but the lone Democrat says it should be investigated further.

Republican Representative Mike Turner says, “It has really not caused any shift in anyone’s position here. I think when this gets to the Senate it will be viewed on a much more bipartisan basis, a much more fair process.”

Turner echoed the feelings of many elected republicans in the Miami Valley, denouncing the impeachment proceedings.

Representative Warren Davidson says, “This is a culmination of years-long process for Democrats. Maybe now they can move forward. Of course, I’ll vote no on those and continue to oppose their relentless efforts to stop our president.”

After Tuesday’s developments, it’s likely Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman will take up the issue if an impeachment trial heads to their chamber.

Senator Brown says, “What matters is only the evidence presented to us, the 100 of us. If that evidence rises above a threshold of high crimes and misdemeanors we vote to convict and remove. If it doesn’t, we vote not guilty.”

Republican Senator Rob Portman says the impeachment hearings are helping the efforts to pass other bills. “I think democrats probably understand in the House that they need some accomplishments, that impeachment is not adequate for them to take back to their voters. Folks are also looking for us to do things for the people we represent. I think you’re starting to see a little opening here.”

