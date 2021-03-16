Ohio lawmakers react to state’s vaccine expansion plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio lawmakers are just as excited as other Ohioans about Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement about new groups of people being eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

The governor said that it’s “a moral imperative” that we vaccinate Ohioans as quickly as possible. Due to a significant increase in doses coming to Ohio in the near future, DeWine said people 40 and up are eligible March 19 and people 16 and up will be eligible by March 29.

Rep. Mike Turner (OH-10) said it’s encouraging to hear that the coronavirus vaccine will soon be accessible to millions more Ohioans.

“Not every state’s vaccine distribution plan has been as effective as Ohio’s, and Governor DeWine deserves an immense amount of credit for his leadership,” said Turner. “Expanding vaccinations is the most important step we can take to end this pandemic, and I encourage all Ohioans who are eligible to sign up to be vaccinated.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown praised the American Rescue Plan during a press briefing Tuesday. He said the primary goal, among other things, was to get vaccines into arms and PPP that’s made in America.

“It’s so important to get these vaccines in people’s arms, that was a big reason we did the American Recovery Act,” said Senator Sherrod Brown. “We will continue to do that until this country is safe from the pandemic.”

U.S. Senator Rob Portman said he thinks the new plan is terrific. Both Portman and his wife volunteered at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati — watching 4,000 people come through for vaccination was “powerful,” according to the senator.