Ohio lawmakers react to state pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Lawmakers at different levels throughout Ohio are reacting to the state pausing Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine after six reported cases of blood clots.

This is in line with FDA and CDC recommendations, which surfaced after six women who received the vaccine developed a rare and severe type of blood clot. One of the women died, and one was hospitalized in critical condition.

“I’m confident that the CDC, and other appropriate entities, including private research entities, are going to thoroughly research this data and come to a science-driven decision,” said Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH).

Portman, along with Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“This is just an overabundance of caution. We think that’s good,” said Whaley. “We still really need everyone to get vaccinated.”

Whaley said she worked a full day after getting it. She stressed that out of the millions of people who received it so far, only six developed this condition, making it very uncommon.

Throughout this pandemic my top priority has always been keeping Ohioans safe and healthy. The bottom line hasn’t changed: these vaccines are overwhelmingly safe and effective, and they continue to be our best tool to fight back against COVID-19, protect ourselves and keep our friends and neighbors safe, and get back to normal. COVID-19 cases in Ohio are back on the rise — we need to redouble our efforts on an equitable distribution strategy and we cannot let up our fight now. I urge folks to follow the advice of their health care providers, keep their appointments, and get vaccinated as soon as they can. I’m glad that the CDC and FDA are being transparent with the public and taking these reports seriously, and I will continue to follow the situation closely. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

This is an ongoing story and WDTN.com will update it as more information becomes available.