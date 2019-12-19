Local, state lawmakers react to impeachment vote

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Ohio lawmakers are sounding off after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump Wednesday on two charges: abuse of power and obstruction of congress.
“This is a partisan impeachment by Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, who have been intent on impeaching this president since before he was sworn into office. A majority of the Democrats that voted today to impeach this president were on record supporting his impeachment prior to the phone call between President Trump and President Zelensky of Ukraine.”Congressman Mike Turner
“This is a solemn day for our country and an important one for the future of our democracy. We are following the process laid out by the founders in the Constitution, and every Senator owes it to the American people to be an impartial juror focused on the facts. I will listen to the evidence and weigh the facts of the case before coming to any decision. I urge my colleagues, of both parties, to do the same.”Senator Sherrod Brown
Rep. Steve Chabot:
“We’ve wasted an entire quarter of this Congress with impeachment proceedings. With the time and money spent scrutinizing a phone call and listening to hearsay, Congress should have been far more productive. I opposed impeachment, but of course, today’s vote had a predetermined outcome. I’m hopeful the House will finally get to work for the American people.”Rep. Warren Davidson