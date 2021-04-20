Ohio lawmakers, leaders react to guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

(WDTN) — Lawmakers and public leaders across Ohio are reacting to Derek Chauvin being found guilty on all charges in the death of George Floyd.
After nearly 10 hours of deliberation a Hennepin County jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty of: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The second-degree murder count, the most serious charge, carries up to 40 years in prison.
A jury in Minneapolis has spoken by convicting Derek Chauvin of second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. Our system of justice worked. The jury members listened to both sides, weighed the evidence, and came to this verdict. As we go forward as a nation, we must learn from the tragic death of George Floyd.Governor Mike DeWine
Attorney General Dave Yost issued a statement following the former Minneapolis police officers conviction. In it, Yost said that what Derek Chauvin did to George Floyd was murdered and that “he nearly killed the hope of justice.” The juries verdict, according to Yost, restored that hope. The attorney general goes on to say that Chauvin dishonored his badge and a noble profession.
