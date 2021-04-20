Ohio lawmakers, leaders react to guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as his defense attorney Eric Nelson gives closing arguments as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill preside Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

(WDTN) — Lawmakers and public leaders across Ohio are reacting to Derek Chauvin being found guilty on all charges in the death of George Floyd.

After nearly 10 hours of deliberation a Hennepin County jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty of: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The second-degree murder count, the most serious charge, carries up to 40 years in prison.

A jury in Minneapolis has spoken by convicting Derek Chauvin of second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. Our system of justice worked. The jury members listened to both sides, weighed the evidence, and came to this verdict. As we go forward as a nation, we must learn from the tragic death of George Floyd. Governor Mike DeWine

George Floyd’s death was tragic and should never happen to anyone in America.



I am grateful today that justice appears to be served as we await sentencing. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) April 20, 2021

Attorney General Dave Yost issued a statement following the former Minneapolis police officers conviction. In it, Yost said that what Derek Chauvin did to George Floyd was murdered and that “he nearly killed the hope of justice.” The juries verdict, according to Yost, restored that hope. The attorney general goes on to say that Chauvin dishonored his badge and a noble profession.

My thoughts are with George Floyd's family. While nothing can replace the loss of a loved one, this is a step towards accountability for his murder. We must make sure that our systems always recognize that Black lives matter. — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) April 20, 2021

