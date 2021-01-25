Ohio lawmakers comment on Sen. Portman’s decision to not run for reelection

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio lawmakers commented on Senator Rob Portman’s announcement Monday to not seek reelection to the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Republican Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) the following statement Monday:

“Rob Portman has been a tremendous public servant for the state of Ohio whose bipartisanship, pragmatism, and strong record of results will be greatly missed in the Senate. As numerous people have reached out to me, I will continue to look to the opportunity where I can best serve our community, state and country,” said Turner. “My priority remains putting my constituents first.” Rep. Mike Turner

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement regarding Portman’s announcement:

“Senator Portman has worked tirelessly on behalf of Ohioans during his two terms in the United States Senate. Senator Portman has been a key partner on helping Ohio with federal COVID-19 relief and other pandemic-related issues. Senator Portman and I have had similar policy priorities to help Ohio families, from tackling the Opioid crisis and the scourge of human trafficking to protecting Lake Erie and Ohio’s other natural wonders. Fran and I wish Rob and Jane and their family the best in their future endeavors.” Governor Mike DeWine

Senator Sherrod Brown said the two have worked together on issues that matter to Ohioans:

Rob and I have worked together on issues that matter to Ohioans, from protecting the health of Lake Erie, to better enforcing our trade laws, to helping Ohioans who are struggling with addiction. We’ve not always agreed with one another, but we’ve always been able to put our differences aside to do what’s best for our state. Connie and I thank Rob for his career of public service and wish him and Jane well.” Senator Sherrod Brown

State Representative Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) released the following statement Monday:

I’ve known Senator Rob Portman since college. He’s been a role model, a close mentor, & someone who’s always given me tough, sound advice. He is the pinnacle of a public servant and statesmen. Senator Portman, thank you for your service as you announce your retirement today. State Senator Niraj Antani

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken said:

Rob Portman is a statesman whose service to our country and our party over nearly three decades has been invaluable. His leadership and temperament will be missed in the halls of the U.S. Senate and amongst Ohio Republicans. While we have huge shoes to fill in the U.S. Senate, I thank Senator Portman for his service and hope all Ohioans will join me in recognizing his accomplishments that furthered our great state. Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken

Ohio Democratic Chairwoman Liz Walters said:

“Over the past four years, Rob Portman has been one of Donald Trump’s biggest defenders, so his attempt today to rewrite that history is ridiculous. This is the guy who, when asked about Trump’s decision to attack peaceful protesters with tear gas, said he was ‘late for lunch.’ This is the guy who backed Mitch McConnell’s theft of a Supreme Court seat from President Barack Obama. If Portman wants to complain about the death of civility and the triumph of partisan gridlock, he should take a long, hard look in the mirror and think about what he wants to be his legacy. “The truth is, Portman is looking at the same data we are — the Ohio Senate seat was going to be a hard road for him, after he backed failed policies like the Trump tax scam and the Affordable Care Act repeal. In 2022 Ohioans want to send someone to the U.S. Senate who fights for them, not for special interests. This was always going to be a competitive race, and now it’s even more competitive.” Ohio Democratic Party Chairwoman Liz Walters

In a statement, Portman, a Republican from Cincinnati, cited the increasingly polarized political climate as part of the reason for him stepping aside.