Ohio lawmakers comment on Afghanistan as Taliban seizes power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio lawmakers are commenting on the situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban seizes control of the country.

Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) released the following statement:

Ever since Biden hastily left Afghanistan in the middle of the night, I have been calling this situation more of a surrender than a withdrawal. The Biden administration left a weakened Afghan national military by ripping the US and NATO forces from the integrated chain of command. The big difference between what the Trump administration was going to do and the Biden administration is that the Trump administration was negotiating with the Taliban, and the US would have been the enforcer of any agreement. Biden has left with zero contingency plans. There is no peace, even in the areas in which the Taliban had controlled previously. Now as Afghanistan is falling to the Taliban, we’re not going to have a place from which to operate, either in counterterrorism against ISIS or Al Qaeda or in support of the Afghan national military. This is truly a travesty. This will be a humanitarian crisis and it will result in a refugee crisis. Rep. Mike Turner

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said the following Monday:

I am extremely concerned about the safety and security of Americans on the ground, as well as Afghans who helped our country over the past two decades. We must do everything in our power to evacuate them to safety and provide refuge from the unfolding humanitarian crisis. Sen. Sherrod Brown

U.S. Senator Rob Portman also commented on the situation saying, “fall of Afghanistan was preventable.”