Ohio lawmaker plans to introduce ban on vaccine passports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Rep. Al Cutrona said he plans to introduce legislation that will prohibit vaccine passports.
The documentation would show if a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative for the virus. Vaccine passports, which are not yet a reality, have heavy support from the travel industry.
Cutrona, a Republican from Canfield, said he opposes requiring proof of vaccination for entry into an area or establishment.
“Ohioans are encouraged to take the COVID-19 vaccine for the health and well-being of themselves and others,” Cutrona said, in a news release on Tuesday. “However, a vaccine should not be mandated or required by our government for our people to integrate back to a sense of normalcy. We’ve had restrictions on our freedoms for over a year and more restrictions or mandates are not the answer to every issue related to COVID-19.”
He voiced concerns for privacy if a vaccine passport program went into effect.
“I anticipate introducing this bill to ensure that the liberties of all Ohioans are instilled throughout this vaccination phase of the pandemic,” Cutrona said.
Cutrona is the chief operating officer at an infectious disease medical practice that covers Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties.