Ohio lawmaker introduces bill banning flavored vape products

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio lawmaker has introduced a bill banning the sale of flavored vaping products as concerns grow about health effects of vaping.

Legislation introduced Monday by Rep. Tom Patton, a Republican from Strongsville in suburban Cleveland, would also create a committee to study the effects of vaping products on health.

The Ohio Health Department has identified 17 cases of severe breathing illnesses likely caused by vaping, and is investigating 22 additional cases.

U.S. health officials say more than 500 people have been diagnosed with breathing illnesses after using e-cigarettes and other vaping devices, with an eighth death reported last week.

Michigan and New York have both banned the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has said he favors such a ban in Ohio.

