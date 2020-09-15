Ohio launches new program to help state’s unemployed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new program to get unemployed Ohioans back to work.

More than 30 employers have signed up to the new Ohio To Work program, which is a new partnership between JobsOhio, Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, Ohio Office of Workforce Transformation, and Ohio Development Services Agency.

As of Sept. 5, the last date for which data is available, there were 17,983 first-time unemployment claims filed by Ohioans, with 328,515 continuing to file unemployment claims. The total number of claims filed over the last three months is 1,682,515, more than the total claimed over the last four years.

“We know it can be a challenge to find a job right now, but we also know employers are hiring in industries like healthcare, technology, and advanced manufacturing,” DeWine said.

The program brings together employers, nonprofits, educators, and training providers to help Ohioans reskill and restart their careers, the governor added.

“Ohio To Work will help someone who is out of work to identify a new career opportunity, train for it, and then be placed with an employer,” he said.

The first Ohio To Work initiative will be in the Cleveland/Cuyahoga County area, with the initiative hopefully spreading to the rest of the state.

Among the companies signed up for the program are Progressive insurance, Sherwin-Williams, Hyland, and Tiger Pistol.

More information about the program is available at the initiative’s website.