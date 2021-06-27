Ohio joining Audiology & Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – State Rep. Andrea White (R-Kettering) announced that the Ohio General Assembly approved House Bill 252, legislation that enables Ohio to join the Audiology & Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact (ALSP-IC).

The bill would expand access to care for Ohioans and increase employment opportunities for audiologists and speech-language pathologists by allowing these professionals to work in multiple states – either in-person or through telehealth.

Because of this, professionals licensed in their home state can apply for a privilege to practice under the ASLP-IC.  Those who qualify can provide services in any compact member state.

The compact states communicate and exchange information including verification of licensure and disciplinary services while retaining the ability to regulate practice in their states. 

“I’m thrilled legislation that will address Ohio’s shortage of speech and hearing professionals and remove barriers for military families relocating to Ohio will soon become law,” said White. “I sincerely thank everyone who worked on this bill and look forward to seeing increased access to important health care services across the state.”

The Senate unanimously passed the measure on Wednesday. H.B. 252 now heads to Governor DeWine for his signature.

