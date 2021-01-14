Ohio jobless spike again in past week

COLUMBUS (WDTN) — Unemployment claims in Ohio jumped to more than 37,000 last week. This number is up from the nearly 30,000 initial unemployment claims the previous week.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, for the week ending Jan. 9, there were 37,309 initial jobless claims filed in the state. That was 236,906 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 42 weeks is 2,135,136, which was more than the combined total of those filed during the last five years.

Ohioans filed 278,026 continued jobless claims last week, which was 498,276 fewer than the peak earlier this year. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended

benefits.

In addition, 30,373 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) last week.

The ODJFS says that over the last 43 weeks, it has distributed more than $7.7 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 886,000 Ohioans.

In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $7.6 billion in PUA payments to more than 820,000 Ohioans.

Nationally, the number of people seeking unemployment aid soared last week to 965,000, the most since late August and evidence that the resurgent virus has caused a spike in layoffs.