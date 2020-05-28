Ohio jobless now more than 1.2 million in last 10 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio saw more than 42,000 new jobless claims last week.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reported 42,082 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Dept. of Labor for the week ending May 23, 2020. The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 10 weeks, now at 1,257,838, is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years.

Over the last 10 weeks, ODJFS said it has distributed more than $3.1 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 644,000 claimants. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, nearly 93 percent have been processed, with about 7 percent pending. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $647 million in PUA payments to more than 109,000 claimants.

ODJFS urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov. Officials said each claim is important, and they recognize the hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on many Ohio families. ODJFS said it is expanding staff support, working longer hours and adding more technological capacity so that we can serve Ohioans as quickly as possible.

All eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits – and any delays in processing their claims will not reduce the amount received. ODJFS said it will not rest until all eligible Ohioans are served.

Roughly 2.1 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a sign that companies are still slashing jobs in the face of a deep recession even as more businesses reopen and rehire some laid-off employees.

ODJFS is asking individuals to file their claims online at unemployment.ohio.gov.