COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio jobless claims were on the rise from Dec. 19 through Dec. 25, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

Ohio residents filed 11,955 initial traditional unemployment claims, which was 2,618 more than the previous week; and 42,654 filed continued traditional unemployment claims, which was 344 more than the previous week, reported the ODJFS.

The total number of traditional claims filed was 54,609.

In November, Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.8% while the national unemployment rate was 4.2%. The state labor force participation rate was 61.3% while the national percentage was 61.8%.

ODJFS said you can visit OhioMeansJobs.com to find and apply for job openings.