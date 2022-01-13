COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio jobless claims were on the rise for the week of Jan. 2 through Jan. 8, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Servies (ODJFS).

Ohioans filed 17,469 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 5,120 more than the previous week; residents filed 57,157 continued traditional unemployment claims which were 8,311 more than the previous week reported the ODJFS.

The total of traditional claims filed was 74,626.

In November, Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.8% while the national unemployment rate was 4.2%. The state labor force participation rate was 61.3% while the national percentage was 61.8%.

ODJFS said you can visit OhioMeansJobs.com to find and apply for job openings.