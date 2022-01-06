COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio jobless claims were on the rise for the week of Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Servies (ODJFS).

Ohio residents filed 12,349 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 394 more than the previous week; and 48,846 continued traditional unemployment claims which were 6,192 more than the week before, reported the ODJFS.

A total of 61,195 traditional claims were filed within the week.

In November, Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.8% while the national unemployment rate was 4.2%. The state labor force participation rate was 61.3% while the national percentage was 61.8%.

ODJFS said you can visit OhioMeansJobs.com to find and apply for job openings.