Ohio jobless claims nearly 950 fewer than week before

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohioans filed 9,953 initial traditional unemployment claims for the week of July 4-10, which was 947 fewer than the previous week, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

In its weekly report, ODJFS said continued traditional unemployment fell by 10,838 claims to end up at 162,965 filings.

The number of Ohioans filing initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims rose by 862 filings, coming in at 4,805.

Continued PUA claims fell by 25,805 claims, however, to 219,632.

Over the last 69 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $12.2 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 1 million Ohioans. In addition, ODJFS says it has issued more than $10.9 billion in PUA payments to more than 1.2 million Ohioans.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was slightly lower than the national rate in May: 5% to the U.S. 5.8 percent.

People looking for jobs and training services can visit ODJFS at OhioMeansJobs.com.