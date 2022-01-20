COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) provided updated information on unemployment claims for the week of Jan. 9 through Jan. 15.

Ohio residents filed 15,398 initial traditional jobless claims, which was 2,071 fewer than the previous week; Ohioans filed 60,217 continued traditional jobless claims, which was 3,060 more than the previous week, reported the ODJFS.

The total number of traditional claims filed was 75,615.

In November, Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.8% while the national unemployment rate was 4.2%. The state labor force participation rate was 61.3% while the national percentage was 61.8%.

ODJFS said you can visit OhioMeansJobs.com to find and apply for job openings.