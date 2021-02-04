Ohio jobless claims down slightly from last week

A Help Wanted sign is posted at a Designer Eyes store at Brickell City Centre, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Miami. The number of people applying for unemployment aid jumped last week to 853,000, the most since September, evidence that some companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher. The Labor Department said Thursday, Dec. 10, that the number of applications increased from 716,000 the previous week. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports that Ohioans filed 47,786 initial jobless claims for the week of Jan. 24 through Jan. 30.

That’s a small decrease of about 2,000 claims compared to the week before when 49,974 Ohioans filed for the first time. The most recent number totals about 17% of last year’s peak.

The total number of initial claims in Ohio over the last 46 weeks is 2,275,898 — more than the combined total of those filed during the last five years.

Ohioans filed 278,102 continued jobless claims, which is about 36% of last year’s peak.

Also last week, some 143,285 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, bringing the total so far to more than $8.1 billion in PUA payments going to more than 834,000 Ohioans.

More information on unemployment benefits can be found at unemployment.ohio.gov.