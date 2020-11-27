Ohio jobless claims continue to rise

New jobless claims rise again as COVID-19 spreads

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services show still another increase in initial claims made in the previous week.

ODJFS said Ohioans filed 30,177 initial jobless claims were filed during the week of Nov. 15. This number was up from the nearly 25,000 claims filed the week prior. Ohioans filed 263,737 continued jobless claims last week, which was 512,565, or about 34%, fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Over the last 36 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $7.3 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 846,000 Ohioans. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 95% have been processed, with less than 5% pending, according to the ODJFS.

ODJFS has also issued more than $7.1 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 682,000 PUA claimants.

While ODJFS continues to manage the state’s unemployment program, it said it also has several initiatives under way to help spur Ohio’s economic recovery. These include the Ohio To Work initiative to help displaced workers learn new skills and restart their careers, a $8.5 million National Dislocated Worker Grant that will help unemployed workers and employers impacted by COVID-19, and a $9.4 million grant to expand apprenticeship opportunities.