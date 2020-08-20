Ohio jobless claims back over 21K after weeks of decline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Jobless claims in Ohio went up slightly last week as more than 21,000 new unemployment claims were made, according to information released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

For the week ending August 15, 21,663 initial jobless claims were made. This was 252,556 fewer than the peak earlier this year, but slightly higher than the 20,969 reported the previous week.

Ohioans filed 359,585 continued jobless claims last week, which were 416,717 fewer than the peak earlier this year, according to ODJGFS. The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 22 weeks (1,626,371) was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

ODJFS said it has distributed more than $6 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 774,000 Ohioans. It has processed 94 percent of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received.

Nationally, the number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.