Ohio jobless claims: 21,000 more claims flagged for potential fraud

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports that of the 120,446 initial claims reported for the week of Feb. 21 to 27, at least 21,000 have been flagged for potential fraud.

Ohioans filed 327,382 continued jobless claims last week, which is about 42% of the peak last year.

Over the last 50 weeks, ODJFS reports it has distributed more than $8.7 billion in unemployment payments to more than 954,000 Ohioans.

For more information on unemployment benefits, visit unemployment.ohio.gov.