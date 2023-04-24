COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest is back to becoming an annual event and has announced dates for the summer of 2023.

Last year the fest returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year marks the 42nd fest, which draws over 200,000 people to the Downtown area annually.

The Summertime tradition offers rib connoisseurs a chance to sample ribs, brisket, pulled pork and more at 20 barbeque vendors, including After Hours BBQ, Chicago Barbeque Company, Fat Boy Q, Texas Outlaw BBQ. An additional 17 food truck vendors will also offer a variety of menu choices.

As well, the following jazz musicians will be performing throughout the weekend:

July 21: Maysa, 6:30 p.m.; Chris Botti, 9 p.m.

July 22: The Soul Rebels, 6:30 p.m.; Stephanie Mills, 9 p.m.

July 23: Norman Brown, 4 p.m.; Arturo Sandoval, 6:30 p.m.

The fest has once again partnered with Jackie O’s Brewery, with six draft selections on tap. All beverages sold at the festival will come in recyclable containers as part of a recycling program thanks to a grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency in 2022.

The fest will take place at the Scioto Mile downtown at Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Drive. Admission is free.

For additional fest information visit the hotribscooljazz web site.

The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department also announced several other summer events such as Rise Up CBUS!, which offers free food, music and community resources for residents to explore. The 12-event series begins April 27 at Dodge Community Center.

In addition, Cap City Experiences, which aims to strengthen engagement between families and service providers, is a four-part series beginning May 20 at Far East Community Center. The Columbus Symphony Community Concerts offer free concerts the week of Aug. 1 at various Community Centers in Columbus. And the CBUS Soul Fest, which celebrates Columbus’ vibrant Black culture, music, history and soul, will be held Aug. 19 at Genoa Park.