Ohio investing $5M in campus safety grants to college, universities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced a $5 million investment in security enhancements being made at 27 of the state’s institutions of higher learning.

The money is part of the 2021 Campus Safety Grant program funded as part of Senate Bill 310. The applications were reviewed and the funds were released Monday.

“The commitment to school safety is one that I take seriously,” said DeWine. “By awarding these grants, campuses can go beyond identifying areas that need to be improved by developing and executing plans that promote the wellbeing of staff and students.”

Schools interested in receiving this grant conducted a security and vulnerability assessment for areas of improvement. Among other things, the grant can go towards improved lightning in parking lots, security cameras at building entrances and secure doors.

This $5 million in grants is one of two programs aimed at improving security at Ohio’s schools — the other is an additional $5 million awarded to K-12 schools. The 2021 K-12 School Safety Grant program is accepting applications up until Nov. 1, with awardees being announced in early 2022.

Below are the institutions selected for the 2021 Campus Safety Grant program:

Bowling Green State University — $102,964

Owens Community College — $102,800

Belmont College — $50,000

Rhodes State College — $161,200

Central Ohio Technical College — $135,000

Rio Grande Community College — $185,446

Central State University — $231,750

Shawnee State University — $153,998

Cincinnati State Technical & Community College — $162,500

Southern State Community College — $149,500

Columbus State Community College — $160,000

Stark State College — $170,100

Hocking College — $104,000

Terra State Community College — $224,783

Kent State University — $210,400

University of Akron — $430,000

Lakeland Community College — $117,168

University of Cincinnati — $430,000

Lorain County Community College — $155,350

University of Toledo — $205,330

Miami University — $120,095

Washington State Community College — $316,719

Northwest State Community College — $174,779

Youngstown State University — $118,528

Ohio University — $168,770

Zane State College — $88,920

Ohio State University — $369,900

Central State University and Miami University are the only regional colleges that received grant funding in the Miami Valley. CSU has received several other grants for the 2021-22 school year, including $250,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help bring food to underserved areas of Dayton.

For more information about the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission and the future school safety grants, click here.