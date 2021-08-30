Ohio investing $5M in campus safety grants to college, universities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced a $5 million investment in security enhancements being made at 27 of the state’s institutions of higher learning.
The money is part of the 2021 Campus Safety Grant program funded as part of Senate Bill 310. The applications were reviewed and the funds were released Monday.
“The commitment to school safety is one that I take seriously,” said DeWine. “By awarding these grants, campuses can go beyond identifying areas that need to be improved by developing and executing plans that promote the wellbeing of staff and students.”
Schools interested in receiving this grant conducted a security and vulnerability assessment for areas of improvement. Among other things, the grant can go towards improved lightning in parking lots, security cameras at building entrances and secure doors.
This $5 million in grants is one of two programs aimed at improving security at Ohio’s schools — the other is an additional $5 million awarded to K-12 schools. The 2021 K-12 School Safety Grant program is accepting applications up until Nov. 1, with awardees being announced in early 2022.
Below are the institutions selected for the 2021 Campus Safety Grant program:
- Bowling Green State University — $102,964
- Owens Community College — $102,800
- Belmont College — $50,000
- Rhodes State College — $161,200
- Central Ohio Technical College — $135,000
- Rio Grande Community College — $185,446
- Central State University — $231,750
- Shawnee State University — $153,998
- Cincinnati State Technical & Community College — $162,500
- Southern State Community College — $149,500
- Columbus State Community College — $160,000
- Stark State College — $170,100
- Hocking College — $104,000
- Terra State Community College — $224,783
- Kent State University — $210,400
- University of Akron — $430,000
- Lakeland Community College — $117,168
- University of Cincinnati — $430,000
- Lorain County Community College — $155,350
- University of Toledo — $205,330
- Miami University — $120,095
- Washington State Community College — $316,719
- Northwest State Community College — $174,779
- Youngstown State University — $118,528
- Ohio University — $168,770
- Zane State College — $88,920
- Ohio State University — $369,900
Central State University and Miami University are the only regional colleges that received grant funding in the Miami Valley. CSU has received several other grants for the 2021-22 school year, including $250,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help bring food to underserved areas of Dayton.
For more information about the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission and the future school safety grants, click here.