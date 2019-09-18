Breaking News
Pilot killed in Madison County plane crash identified as 79-year-old man from Piqua

Ohio investigates 15 cases of severe lung disease related to vaping

Ohio

Fifteen cases of lung disease were reported in nine Ohio counties

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health is currently investigating 15 reports of severe lung disease among people who reported recent vaping.

Health officials say there are no known links to a specific type of product and that vaping products contain many substances that may include nicotine, THC, synthetic cannabinoids, or a combination of those ingredients.

Of those 15 cases reported, five are female and 10 are male. Ages range from 16 to 26 years old. All 15 have been hospitalized.

The counties where the illnesses were reported are in the following: (Source: Ohio Dept. of Health)

  • Butler (1)
  • Franklin (3)
  • Hamilton (2)
  • Jefferson (1)
  • Lucas (1)
  • Portage (1)
  • Richland (2)
  • Summit (2)
  • Union (2)

There have been 22 additional illnesses reported in the state related to vaping, according to state health officials.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS