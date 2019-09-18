Ohio investigates 15 cases of severe lung disease related to vaping

Fifteen cases of lung disease were reported in nine Ohio counties

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health is currently investigating 15 reports of severe lung disease among people who reported recent vaping.

Health officials say there are no known links to a specific type of product and that vaping products contain many substances that may include nicotine, THC, synthetic cannabinoids, or a combination of those ingredients.

Of those 15 cases reported, five are female and 10 are male. Ages range from 16 to 26 years old. All 15 have been hospitalized.

The counties where the illnesses were reported are in the following: (Source: Ohio Dept. of Health)

Butler (1)

Franklin (3)

Hamilton (2)

Jefferson (1)

Lucas (1)

Portage (1)

Richland (2)

Summit (2)

Union (2)

There have been 22 additional illnesses reported in the state related to vaping, according to state health officials.

