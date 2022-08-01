DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said.

At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

Corrections officers and medics administered lifesaving care and eventually transported Bibler to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of death is unknown, and the sheriff’s office said it will investigate Bibler’s death as it awaits an autopsy.

“We are all saddened by Mr. Bibler’s death,” Chief Deputy Jeffrey Balzer said in a statement. “We take the well-being of inmates seriously while they are entrusted into our care. While we await results of the Coroner’s autopsy, we will continue to review this incident along with our policies and procedures.”

Bibler was taken into the sheriff’s custody on Friday, July 29 on an OVI charge and other related offenses.