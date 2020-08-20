Ohio implementing new testing protocols for assisted living facilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – At his news conference Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine announced new testing protocol for assisted living facilities in Ohio.

The governor announced a new initiative to have staff members and residents at assisted living facilities utilize baseline saliva testing.

Consistent with our efforts to test for #COVID19 in nursing homes, a statewide testing initiative for Ohio’s 765+ assisted living facilities is now underway. Baseline saliva testing will be offered to all assisted living staff and residents at no cost to the facilities. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 20, 2020

DeWine says saliva tests can be self-performed or done with assistance and that the state is working with a provider that can offer enough testing. The tests are minimally evasive and results are available within 48 hours.

The tests will be free and will be required for all residents and staff members at all assisted living facilities in Ohio. DeWine says he will issue an order on the initiative soon.

The governor says the additional testing allows public health departments to perform contact tracing sooner, which can help prevent more coronavirus cases.

“We think it’s going to work well. It has started. We’re already getting results back. So far, we have been running about 4 percent positivity. It’s ranged anywhere from 0 to 12 percent,” he said.

Gov. DeWine also announced senior centers and adult day centers may reopen September 21 at reduced capacity. He did not give any specific guidelines but says those will be issued in the coming days.