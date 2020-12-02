Ohio hunters check over 10,000 deer on opening day of gun week

Hunters can download the app HuntFish OH to help them check game, look at maps, and purchase permits andl icenses

(WKBN) – Despite some cold temperatures, 10,904 white-tailed deer were harvested by Ohio hunters on the opening day of gun season, which runs Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 as well as a bonus weekend Dec. 19 and 20.

“The recovery of the white-tailed deer is a remarkable wildlife management success story in Ohio,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker in a news release. “Almost completely removed from the landscape at one time, deer now provide an abundant, healthy source of protein and many meals for Ohioans. Good luck to all of our hunters this week.”

As of Nov. 30, archers have harvested 78,607 deer. Their season runs until Feb. 7. Youth gun season checked 5,909 deer.

