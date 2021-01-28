Ohio human trafficking task force works to put traffickers behind bars

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force worked with the New Albany Police Department to conduct a one-day sting Thursday that caught eight women engaging in prostitution.

The women were arrested, and victim advocates were on site to provide access to resources.

“Arresting the people who are the victims of human trafficking sounds harsh, but the complicated reality is that this often is the best way that law enforcement can help,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “The bonds of human trafficking are often chemical chains of addiction and a hopelessness that there is no other way. This gives the survivors a chance to reset with services that are available.”

Yost made the announcement Friday, alongside New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones.

The task force, which is a part of Yost’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission, will continue to work to put the women’s traffickers behind bars to protect future victims.

“We look at this as an opportunity to try to help women, and sometimes children, escape prostitution and the inherent dangers that come with their exploitation,” said Jones. “We are proud to partner with other law enforcement agencies to help break the cycle of dehumanizing activity and help these survivors begin a new and safer path.”