COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — House Bill 256 would link organ donor registration to hunting and fishing license applications.

The House Public Health Policy Committee passed House Bill 256 on Nov. 15, which would require the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to inquire about organ donation status when someone registers for a hunting or finishing license.

This bill aims to help meet the demand for life-saving organ transplants in Ohio. Currently, the state has over 2,700 people waiting for an organ transplant.

Ohio has over 300,000 annual applications for hunting licenses and over 850,000 applications for fishing. This bill would inquire about organ donation status when people sign up for ODNR licenses, similar to when obtaining or updating a state-issued ID.

State Representatives Rodney Creech and Kevin Miller joint-sponsored this bill.

“Organ donation has the power to save up to eight lives,” said Rep. Kevin Miller. “Expanding the number of opportunities to sign up for organ donation will expand the pool of donors that may be a match for nearly 3,000 Ohioans who are waiting for an organ transplant procedure.”

House Bill 256 now awaits a vote on the Ohio House floor.