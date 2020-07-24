Ohio House Republicans to meet over Householder Tuesday

This Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 file photo shows Ohio State Representative Larry Householder (R), of District 72, stands at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus. FBI agents were at the farm of Householder on Tuesday morning, hours ahead of a planned announcement of a $60 million bribe investigation by federal prosecutors. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio House Republicans will meet for the first time on Tuesday to discuss the removal of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and the process of finding a new speaker.

According to State Reps. J. Todd Smith (R-Farmersville) and Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg.), the meeting will be a discussion among Republicans on moving forward after Householder was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with receiving nearly $60 million in order to pass and uphold House Bill 6, a bill that would have bailed out two failing nuclear power plants.

“The House Republicans will be having a discussion but not a vote,” Antani told WDTN.com.

Householder, along with former Ohio Republican Party Chair Matt Borges, Householder’s campaign and political strategist Jeffrey Longstreth, and lobbyists Neil Clark and Juan Cespedes, were charged by the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Smith said the meeting would begin the process of finding a new Speaker. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted called on Householder to resign on Tuesday after the charges were announced.

“I know we will obviously be talking about what we have to do going forward,” Smith said.

Smith, from Farmersville, was a member of the group called Team Householder, one of several Republican House candidates who were running for office in Nov. 2018.

In a press release on Friday, Antani called on the House to remove Householder as Speaker. He also urged fellow Republicans to back State Rep. Bob Cupp as new Speaker, a Lima Republican who has been on the Ohio Supreme Court and elected to the Ohio Senate. He’s currently a State Rep.

“As soon as we get enough votes we are going to get to work,” Antani said.

For more information on the Ohio Statehouse scandal, visit WDTN.com.