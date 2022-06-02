COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio General Assembly passed several bills during their session on Thursday. Three of these bills included investments into both Ohio manufacturing and quality of life.

Among the many bills passed was one for the Capital Budget, HB 687. According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, this bill would support projects across Ohio as well as in State parks.

DeWine described the parks as “true gems which can be enjoyed by all Ohioans and those who support our tourism industry.” He also expressed thanks that the bill would help provide jobs for many.

Another major source of jobs is the Intel investment in New Albany. This new microchip factory is expected to bring over 3,000 jobs to Licking County.

“Just as candles gave way to light bulbs, carriages gave way to cars, and now engines to battery packs, we must continue to attract the businesses and jobs of the future to make sure Ohioans, their children, and their grandchildren can prosper here,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

On Thursday, the House passed HB 687, a bill DeWine says will help finalize the investment in Ohio.

“Intel’s investment in Ohio remains a gamechanger for Ohio’s economy as well as our commitment to re-shore domestic manufacturing in Ohio. I thank the General Assembly for their support of our incentive offers to finalize this investment, as well as investment in important infrastructure for local governments near the project.”

Licking County is not the only area getting a boost. According to DeWine, HB 377 provides a $500 million investment into the Appalachian region of Ohio.

“I thank the General Assembly for supporting my plan to comprehensively invest in our Appalachian region of Ohio,” DeWine said. “As I stated during my State of the State address, this $500 million investment will support local initiatives to revitalize downtown districts, enhance quality of life, and help rebuild the economies of Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties. This investment will secure a better future for this region”

These bills come the same day that Ford Motor Company announced its own investment into Ohio manufacturing with the assembly of a new electric commercial vehicle at the Avon Link Facility. To read more about this announcement, click here.