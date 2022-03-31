COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio House of Representatives passed legislation targeting pimps and sex traffickers on Wednesday.

According to the Ohio House of Representatives, House Bill 276 would prohibit receiving the proceeds of prostitution, making it easier to charge and prosecute pimps and traffickers. Many criminals often face no charges currently since they are not present at the scene of the crime. HB 276 aims to change that.

“Today we take an important step in combating injustice and human trafficking in Ohio. The fight doesn’t end here,” said the bill sponsor, State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum). “We must preserve the human dignity of every man, woman, and child.”

HB 276 would create a third-degree felony offense to hold pimps and traffickers accountable. The felony would increase to second-degree if the victim is a minor.

“Ohio ranks 5th in the nation for human trafficking; I simply won’t stand for that,” said the joint sponsor, State Representative Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland). “We must be persistent in the fight against human trafficking and do everything possible to protect those who are most vulnerable, which is too often our youngest Ohioans.”

HB 276 will now go to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.