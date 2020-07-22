Ohio House Dems announce plans to repeal bill linked to alleged Householder bribery scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two state representatives say they will be introducing legislation Wednesday to repeal 2019’s House Bill 6.

House Bill 6 is the bill federal officials say Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and associates were bribed with $60 million to pass and prevent a referendum to funnel state funds to two failing nuclear power plants managed by FirstEnergy.

There was a controversial effort to block it from going into effect that included accusations of assault on petitioners, bribery, and scare ads involving China. The bill eventually passed through the statehouse and was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine last summer.

The bill is slated to be introduced by State Representative Michael J. Skindell (D-Lakewood) and Rep. Michael O’Brien (D-Warren), the two announced in a press release.

“Corruption has no place in our government, regardless of political party. When corruption is revealed, it is important we act quickly to fix what has been broken,” said Rep. Skindell. “Ohio has been under a one-party rule for decades and what we are seeing are the consequences of that undemocratic arrangement. With deeply gerrymandered districts, Republican politicians feel invincible and are more beholden to special interest groups and corporations than they are to their own constituents. HB 6 was the manifestation of this alleged corruption.”