Ohio House bill extends expiration date of driver licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine signed Ohio House Bill 404, which extends the expiration date of driver licenses (DL), identification cards (ID), and vehicle registrations beyond December 1, 2020.
If a person’s expiration date on their DL, ID or vehicle registration is March 9, 2020 to April 1, 2021, the expiration date has been automatically extended and will remain valid until July 1, 2021.
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles asks customers to use the “Get in Line, Online” virtual queuing system if they must visit a location.
The BMV also says that many services can be accomplished online at www.OPlates.com.
