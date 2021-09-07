Ohio hospital leaders discuss children’s health

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Leaders of several Ohio children’s hospitals are meeting to discuss current pediatric health system challenges.

According to a release, speakers included:

Grace Wakulchik, president and CEO of Akron Children’s Hospital Dr.

Patty Manning-Courtney, chief of staff at Cincinnati Children’s

Dr. Adam Mezoff, chief medical officer and vice president of Dayton Children’s

Tim Robinson, CEO of Nationwide Children’s

Dawn Buskey, president of ProMedica Russel J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital

Patricia DePompei, president of UH/Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital

A common theme between all hospitals is an increase in COVID-19 cases in children statewide, as well as a shortage of beds and staffing.

Hospital leadership says this is not only affecting COVID-19 patients but also causing significantly longer wait times for those with injuries and other illnesses.

These leaders emphasized that students should wear masks at school not only to maintain their education but also to protect their own health. Adults and children who are eligible to be vaccinated should do so to protect those who cannot get the vaccine at this point.

“For some reason, we are prioritizing kids not wearing masks over kids not getting COVID, ” Manning-Courtney said.

The meeting was held via zoom and streamed here at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7.