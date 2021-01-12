Ohio Honda plant starts producing new 2022 Acura MDX

FILE – This Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows the Honda logo on a 2019 Honda Civic on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Britain’s Sky News says Honda is to close a car factory in western England with the potential loss of 3,500 jobs. The broadcaster says the Japanese […]

EAST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Honda announced Tuesday that the East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio has begun producing the new 2022 Acura MDX.

The company said the 2022 MDX will begin arriving at Acura dealerships on Feb. 2.

“Our associates at the East Liberty Auto Plant are incredibly excited to showcase their expertise in craftsmanship and quality as they begin mass production of Acura’s new flagship model, the 2022 MDX,” said East Liberty Auto Plant General Manager Jun Jayaraman.

Production associates at the plant will build the 3.5-liter V6 engine for the new MDX as well as the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that will power the Type S high performance variant, set to arrive in the summer.

The car is the first model launched on the plant’s new 5,000-ton servo press.