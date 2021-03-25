Ohio hits case rate plateau, moving further from goal of 50 per 100K people

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine said Thursday that Ohio’s case rate had been declining, but now it’s leveled out and has hit a plateau.

Last week, Ohio’s statewide average was 143.8 cases per 100K but this week it’s 146.9. The goal set by DeWine is 50 per 100K people — once it is met all health orders across the state will be lifted.

Ohio saw it’s lowest number of red counties since October 2020, but three counties in the Miami Valley are trending in the wrong direction. Mercer and Shelby counties were upgraded to a Level 2 Public Emergency, or orange, and Auglaize County to a Level 3 Public Emergency, or red.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer for the Ohio Department of Health, is hopeful the upcoming mass vaccination sites will put more shots in arms and continue the state’s downward case rate trend.

