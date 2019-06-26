Ohio highway safety program now third largest in nation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is investing nearly $160 million per year into projects specifically aimed at making roads safer, starting this year.

These projects include everything from additional signage to total reconfiguration of intersections.

“The funding for safety projects in Ohio’s new transportation budget, which goes into effect on Monday, puts Ohio’s road safety program within the top three states in the nation,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Investing in the safety of the drivers and passengers who travel on Ohio’s roads and highways is incredibly important, and I have no doubt that this increased focus on safety will prevent crashes and save lives.”

The new two-year state transportation budget included an additional $100 million in safety funding and now, only California and Texas invest more than Ohio on safety projects.

“Safety is at the forefront of our minds in everything we do,” said ODOT Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks. “Too many people are seriously injured or killed on Ohio roads every year. We need to continue doing all we can to get those numbers to zero.”

Ohio has 121,000 miles of road, one of the largest roadway networks in the nation. 84 percent of those roads are considered local roads maintained by more than 900 cities and villages, 1,300 townships and 88 counties.

The remaining 16 percent are considered state roads, and are maintained by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

