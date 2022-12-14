Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lakeview High School teacher is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

According to Superintendent Velina Taylor, the district was made aware last week of an inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher.

The matter was turned over to Cortland police, but legal charges were not pursued. Chief David Morris said they investigated and spoke with the student, but their investigation did not lead to evidence of any criminal violations at this time, and the matter was referred back to the school.

The investigation is now an internal, administrative one to determine if any school policy was violated.

Taylor did not name the teacher nor the gender of the teacher or student.