Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus City School was struck by gunfire Thursday morning, one day following its opening after winter break.

Columbus police reported that officers were called to Beechcroft High School at 11:30 a.m. on reports of the building being struck by gunfire. When CPD spoke with the principal, it was reported that school was in session when an unknown individual or individuals fired several gunshots at the north side of the school.

No one was injured and only the outside of the building was hit by the gunshots. The shooter(s), who have not been identified, were in a black colored SUV and fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Adam Federer of the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4011 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.