REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg high school was locked down Wednesday due to a student being found with a gun on campus.

According to a statement from Reynoldsburg police, a school resource officer at the Reynoldsburg High School – Livingston Campus was notified by school staff of a firearm being found at the school.

According to district policy and procedures, the school was placed in full lockdown, the district said in a statement. Based on the recommendation of Reynoldsburg police, the lockdown was extended past the school’s normal dismissal time.

Reynoldsburg police recovered a gun from a student at the school. That student is in police custody. They are investigating the incident and are considering charges. The district said disciplinary action against the student and any other student who may have been involved in the incident could be taken.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Parents and students at the school said they were glad to be back together and that no one was hurt.

“It’s always good to lay eyes on your own child, so I’ve been seeing the faces of families and they’re grabbing their youngsters and it’s a good feeling that everybody is safe and sound,” said parent Ernest West.

“I don’t want to ever see nobody hurt, so I’m just proud we could make it out the situation and there wasn’t a major big, big deal,” said freshman Ernest West Jr.

The district said security at the school Thursday will be increased.